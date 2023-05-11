U.S. Geological Survey reports 3.2 magnitude earthquake in Arizona

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Wednesday morning a 3.2 earthquake was recorded in northern Arizona.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey a 3.2 earthquake occurred near the town of Cameron just before 11:30 a.m.

A second 3.1 earthquake was recorded nearby around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The USGS says damage can happen at any magnitude but usually doesn't happen until the magnitude reaches between 4 and 5.

More information about earthquakes can be found at the USGS official website.