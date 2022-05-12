Tucsonans remember lost loved ones as US passes 1M COVID-19 deaths

TUCSON (KVOA) - More than one million people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. In Arizona, more than 30,000 lives lost.
For Alison Frye and her family, COVID-19 brought on a lot of grief and sadness. To help Frye process the difficult 2020 her family went through, she did what she did best and wrote a song called "Lost Year."
"2020 was a lost year," Frye sang. "So much loss in the lost year."
She lost her sister-in-law, Sallie, who was a nurse. She was just one of the million people who died of COVID-19.
"It's really hard to fathom all of those losses," she said. "It's just a lot to take in."
She also lost Marge, one of her neighbors who was like a grandmother to her children.
"And because she was in assisted living they had to isolate her," Frye said. "And for a 100-year-old woman in memory care, that's hard enough."
Both women died at the beginning of the pandemic. At that time, there were no vaccinces. Frye said they died alone and no one was allowed to visit them.
However, before Marge passed, the assisted living facility allowed Frye to go into her room, wearing the personal protective equipment to say goodbye and played audio recordings.
"So she could hear her loved ones, and I sang some songs and held her hand," she said.
She has a message for people. She said it does not just pertain to COVID-19, but it is about just being kind.
"Just making sure that you somehow remember them and have their memory live on," she said. "Do something positive so their death is not for not."
And in Frye's circumstance, she decided to write a song.
"2020 was a lost year, lost year," she said. "Time to heal in the new year."