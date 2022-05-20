Pima County voices support of asylum seekers after judge retains COVID policy at border

TUCSON (KVOA) — Local leaders voiced their thoughts with the community on Title 42 after a federal judge ruled Friday to keep the Trump-era pandemic restriction on the U.S.-Mexico border in place.

Back on April 4, Arizona, Louisiana, Missouri and 18 other states filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Joe Biden in order to prevent the end of Title 42 - the public health rule implemented in March 2020 that allows government officials to turn away many asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

As the public health rule prevented more than 2 million illegal crossing across the southern border, the Biden administration was originally set to lift the order when it was scheduled to expire on May 23.

The lawsuit, which is seeking a preliminary injunction that would block Biden from lifting the order completely, was granted a temporary restraining order in April, preventing the Biden administration from begin measures from transitioning away from the public health rule.

After being prevented from phasing out Title 42 in preparation of its expiration, Judge Ribert Summerhav completely blocked the Biden administration's plan to lift the restrictions on Friday.

"The Administration disagrees with the court’s ruling, and the Department of Justice has announced that it will appeal this decision. The authority to set public health policy nationally should rest with the Centers for Disease Control, not with a single district court. However, in compliance with the court’s injunction, the Biden Administration will continue to enforce the CDC’s 2020 Title 42 public health authority pending the appeal. This means that migrants who attempt to enter the United States unlawfully will be subject to expulsion under Title 42, as well as immigration consequences such as removal under Title 8," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on the ruling. "As the appeal proceeds, the Department of Homeland Security will continue planning for the eventual lifting of Title 42 in light of CDC’s public health judgment, at which point anyone who attempts to enter the country unlawfully will be subject to Title 8 Expedited Removal proceedings, if they do not have grounds to remain in the United States."

In response, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey took to Twitter to voice his support of the federal judge's decision.

"This is the right decision," the governor said. "The federal court stepped in to protect our nation when the Biden administration failed to do so."

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who was among the 20 other Republican attorneys general who filed the initial lawsuit, claimed the ruling was a "a significant win for the rule of law and for the safety of our communities."

"Great win for the rule of law today (Friday)," Brnovich said in a Tweet. "Title 42 is upheld by a federal judge. Our office will continue to do everything in our power to push back against the lawlessness of the Biden Administration."

Here in Pima County, Board of Supervisor Chair Sharon Bronson voiced that the county will continue its efforts in providing support for asylum seekers brought to Tucson area.

“Whether Title 42 is ended or remains in place, Pima County will continue to work with our community partners, Southern Arizona border communities, and the federal government to ensure asylum seekers brought to Tucson by the Department of Homeland Security are provided shelter, food, and medical care, if needed, while transportation to the cities of their sponsors elsewhere in the country is arranged," she said. "In the meantime, County leaders will continue to encourage the federal government to find better solutions for the disposition of asylum seekers than releasing them in border communities which then have to marshal limited local resources to provide the asylees necessary aid. Until such a solution is in place, Pima County and its partner agencies will continue to treat people with legal standing to be in the United States with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

On the city level, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said, "regardless of Summerhav's decision on Title 42, Title 42 is not a substitute for comprehensive immigration reform."

Local nonprofit, Humane Borders said they are not surprised about the ruling on the pandemic policy. However, because of this decision, safety could now be a major concern for migrants.

"Unfortunately, it's not a big surprise. I know that everybody was preparing for it to lift because it would mean a lot of people crossing, not crossing the border illegally, necessarily, but asking for asylum and filling the shelters up really quickly," Doug Ruppo of Humane Borders said. "These are political decisions. These are not decisions made necessarily in the best interest of the migrants. We just need to keep our thoughts and prayers, hoping migrants make decisions that won't put them in danger, but be prepared for some that make that choice."

Prior to Friday's decision, Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, visited the Arizona-Mexico Border in Yuma, Ariz. to discuss the COVID-19 policy with Border Patrol personnel and Yuma-area government officials.

"For too long, Arizonans have paid the price for Washington’s failure to plan ahead and secure the border," Kelly said in a statement. "Today’s decision does not change the fact that there is a crisis at the border and there must be a detailed plan that can be implemented before Title 42 is lifted. Arizonans deserve a secure, orderly, and humane border response and I will continue to hold the administration accountable to that."

The U.S. senator previously spoke against Biden from phasing out Title 42, stating it would be “wrong decision” to lift the policy "without a plan and coordination in place."

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.