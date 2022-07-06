Pima County to host free COVID-19 clinic during Reid Park Zoo's Summer Safari Nights event

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Pima County Health Department will host a free COVID-19 clinic Saturday during Reid Park Zoo's Summer Safari Nights event.
The event will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Free COVID-19 vaccines – including first and second boosters -- will be offered for those 5 years and older. Adult doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available.
Individuals who are getting their vaccine will need to check in at Gate 7 to the left of the Zoo’s front entry and ticket booths (look for the signs) and will be directed to the vaccination clinic in the Event Garden. No appointment is necessary.
Guests getting shots will receive a free daytime ticket to come back to the Zoo through Oct. 30, 2022, and can also stay to enjoy Summer Safari Night that evening.
The CDC has an online tool to help individuals determine if they are eligible for a booster.
Individuals getting shots should take their vaccination card if coming for second, third or booster doses. For children ages 5 to 11, they will need a consent form signed by a parent or guardian if it is their first dose, or their vaccination card for a second dose or booster.
For a full list of vaccination sites, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine.