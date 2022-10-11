Pima County to hold COVID vaccination clinic at UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Arizona this month.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Oct. 17-21 at the Bear Down Building, 1428 E. University Blvd. Parking is available at the Cherry Avenue Garage, located at the northeast corner of North Cherry Avenue and East Enke Drive.
The clinic is open to all of the southern Arizona community.
The clinic will offer both the Moderna and Pfizer primary vaccination series. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered as a first dose of two for ages 12 and up.
Appointments are available, and walk-ins are welcome. Bring your vaccination card with you.