Pima County sees increase in respiratory illnesses

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Health officials say they are seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses.
Dr. Theresa Cullen, Director of the Pima County Health Department, said in a press conference Tuesday that RSV cases are ten to eleven times more than we would normally see this time of year.
RSV typically hits kids younger than one. "Right now, we're seeing RSV increasing in the one to four-year-old's and we do know we are seeing increased hospitalization of pediatric patients," Cullen said.
Influenza cases are also increasing. Flu hospitalizations are up across the country. And here in Pima County the number of flu cases is four times what is typical this time of year.
COVID is up 1/3 over the week before.
So, what's fueling this increase in respiratory illnesses?
"Throughout the county there was successful masking over the last two years, remember these are respiratory diseases, and now we're not masked, by and large and now we are seeing an increase in transmission of respiratory diseases," Cullen said.
There is no vaccine for RSV, but you can get vaccinated for the flu and COVID.
"The single most important thing people need to do is go get vaccinated," said Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID Response Coordinator.
And as we head into Thanksgiving weekend some of these illnesses may be around for awhile. "I am concerned that we are going to continue to see a rise in COVID, a rise in flu, a rise in RSV cases for the next four to six weeks," Cullen said.