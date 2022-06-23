Pima County launches free program to expand COVID-19 antiviral access

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucsonans now have a faster and easier way to access COVID-19 treatments after Pima County Health Department launched its free Test to Treat program at its east clinic on Thursday.
Created in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, people who test or have already tested positive for COVID-19 can be evaluated at the clinic located at 6920 E. Broadway Blvd. to see if they are eligible to receive COVID-19 treatment medication
County officials say the evaluation and the medication will come at no cost to visitors, and no insurance is required.
People who tested positive for the virus either at another testing site or by using an at-home test kit can either walk into the clinic for an evaluation or call 520-724-7895 to determine eligibility.
According to the county, people who are potentially eligible to receive the treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 must meet the following criteria:
- They are 12 or older
- Weigh at least 88 pounds
- Have mild to moderate symptoms
- Have a high risk of severe COVID-19 illness
Officials say the medications offered at these sites are Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Lagevrio, which are both effective five days after the individual experiences symptoms.
“This new program will help ensure that those who don’t have easy access to care, or can’t see their usual health care provider, can get the timely treatment they need after a COVID-19 infection,” said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this to everybody with the help of FEMA, which previously has been a great partner with COVID-19 vaccination and testing in our community.”
For more information on where to get tested for COVID-19 in Pima County, visit pima.gov/covid19testing.
People who would like more information about the county's COVID-19 treatment, visit pima.gov/covid19treatment.