Pima County issues health advisory due to rises in respiratory illnesses

TUCSON (KVOA) — Officials in Pima County issued a Public Health Advisory Thursday regarding the rise in respiratory illnesses.
The advisory is for what they call the “tripledemic,” which includes COVID-19, influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
According to the CDC, Pima County's COVID-19 Community Level moved to “high” last week for the first time since late February. Flu cases are seven times higher in Pima County than the five-year average and RSV cases have steadily increased since October. They say RSV cases are eight times higher than the 5-year average in Pima County.
While there is no RSV vaccine, the Health Department recommends for individuals to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Pima County has a robust response to the spike in respiratory viral illness,” said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen.
Resources:
Check out testing centers, COVID-19 Vaccine Information, COVID-19 treatment, and Flu Information.