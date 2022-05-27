Pima County health officials recommend masking indoors as COVID-19 rise

TUCSON (KVOA) — As we look to summer, coronavirus cases are spiking in Pima County.
"I do expect that the case rate will continue to increase in the next few weeks," Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said.
At this time, Cullen said the positivity rate on tests coming back is between 12 and 16 percent.
With many of our neighbors feeling COVID fatigued, Cullen urged everyone to continue to stay vigilant, get boosted and help slow the spread in a news conference Friday.
"We would encourage people to mask inside if they are in social situations with people who are now part of their own household," Cullen said.
"I understand the mental health challenges, people are tired, they're COVID exhausted, but we need to pull together the best we can to prevent further spread of this disease," former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Richard Carmona said. "The most important message, it's not over yet. It's looking better, but it's no time to become complacent."
This uptick in COVID cases comes as the county sees an usually long flu season.
"We are seeing the number of flu cases that are normally what we see in February, even though we are in the end of May," Cullen said.
Pima County's leading doctor strongly recommended residents who are eligible get a booster shot.
"Boosters are designed to prevent hospitalizations and severe illness," Cullen said. "They're obviously designed to prevent COVID, but if you get COVID and you've been appropriately boosted, your risk of having a significant disease decreases dramatically."