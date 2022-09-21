Pima County Health Director disagrees with President Biden on COVID pandemic assessment

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 1145 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Palo Verde Stand, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Pima County Health Director disagrees with President Biden on COVID pandemic assessment

  • 0
President Joe Biden

Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States on June 25, 2022. 

 The White House / Erin Scott

TUCSON (KVOA) — In an interview Sunday night on "60 Minutes," President Joe Biden declared the COVID-19 "pandemic is over."

Biden said we still have a COVID problem, but the pandemic has ended.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said the pandemic is not over.

"Making these kinds of comments on a national level puts the pandemic response at risk," Dr. Cullen said. "I do not think the pandemic is over. I did hear this morning some epidemiologists say malarkey based on that comment. What we know is COVID is still a significant public health threat to the community and to the nation."

According to CDC data, more than 23,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"Absolutely things have calmed down quite a bit," Pima County Supervisor and hospitalist Dr. Matt Heinz said. "The pandemic phase may indeed be over but it's likely transitioned into endemic meaning we're probably looking like an annual COVID booster like we are with the flu shot."

Some Americans continue to struggle with long COVID.

As Cullen and her team continue to make sure those in the community are vaccinated, boosted and wearing masks in social situations, she fears the President Biden's words could be detrimental.

"It runs the risk of decreasing the trust we have with the community," Cullen said. "The pandemic response is ongoing and while we all wish that it will go away and we all have COVID fatigue, it's not going away. It's not going away right now."

