Pima County Health Director disagrees with President Biden on COVID pandemic assessment

TUCSON (KVOA) — In an interview Sunday night on "60 Minutes," President Joe Biden declared the COVID-19 "pandemic is over."
Biden said we still have a COVID problem, but the pandemic has ended.
On Tuesday afternoon, Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said the pandemic is not over.
"Making these kinds of comments on a national level puts the pandemic response at risk," Dr. Cullen said. "I do not think the pandemic is over. I did hear this morning some epidemiologists say malarkey based on that comment. What we know is COVID is still a significant public health threat to the community and to the nation."
.@POTUS told @60Minutes while we still have a problem with COVID, 'the pandemic is over.' NOW @pchd Health Director Theresa Cullen responds to the president's comment. Full story at 10. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/QE10TG15WT— Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) September 21, 2022
According to CDC data, more than 23,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
"Absolutely things have calmed down quite a bit," Pima County Supervisor and hospitalist Dr. Matt Heinz said. "The pandemic phase may indeed be over but it's likely transitioned into endemic meaning we're probably looking like an annual COVID booster like we are with the flu shot."
Some Americans continue to struggle with long COVID.
As Cullen and her team continue to make sure those in the community are vaccinated, boosted and wearing masks in social situations, she fears the President Biden's words could be detrimental.
"It runs the risk of decreasing the trust we have with the community," Cullen said. "The pandemic response is ongoing and while we all wish that it will go away and we all have COVID fatigue, it's not going away. It's not going away right now."