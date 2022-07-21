Pima County Health: COVID-19 positivity rate up to 15-20 percent

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Center for Disease Control currently has Pima County in low transmission for coronavirus cases. However, health experts say we are leaning towards moderate.
When it comes to COVID-19 data, the Pima County Health Department says it is becoming harder to get an accurate number of cases because of unreported home tests.
PCHD says the county's positivity rate is up to about 15 to 20 percent depending on the day. This is despite 79 percent of residents being vaccinated.
The latest data shows vaccination rates decrease the lower the age group — 65 years and older are over 100 percent, ages 55 to 64 has 86 percent, 45 to 54 has 85 percent, 20 to 44 has 77 percent and less than 20 years has a 48 percent vaccination rate.
The lowest age group for vaccines is babies 6 months to 4-year-olds.
Vaccines for kids under 5 have only been available for around eight weeks, so PCHD says it understands that parents want to wait it out a little.
"We know that our little ones have not been as impacted by this virus as our other age groups," Paula Manel of PCHD said. "So, it's typically what we were kind of expecting, but we're hoping that those vaccine numbers increase as people are getting vaccinated."
Mandel says it's important to stress staying on top of proper hygiene as kids start heading back to school.
PCHD is also reminding people of the Test-To-Treat program where people older than 12 who have tested positive can get the oral COVID-19 treatment for free.