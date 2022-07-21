 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and
heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead
to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Pima County Health: COVID-19 positivity rate up to 15-20 percent

COVID Hospital

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Center for Disease Control currently has Pima County in low transmission for coronavirus cases. However, health experts say we are leaning towards moderate.

When it comes to COVID-19 data, the Pima County Health Department says it is becoming harder to get an accurate number of cases because of unreported home tests.

PCHD says the county's positivity rate is up to about 15 to 20 percent depending on the day. This is despite 79 percent of residents being vaccinated.

The latest data shows vaccination rates decrease the lower the age group — 65 years and older are over 100 percent, ages 55 to 64 has 86 percent, 45 to 54 has 85 percent, 20 to 44 has 77 percent and less than 20 years has a 48 percent vaccination rate.

The lowest age group for vaccines is babies 6 months to 4-year-olds.

Vaccines for kids under 5 have only been available for around eight weeks, so PCHD says it understands that parents want to wait it out a little.

"We know that our little ones have not been as impacted by this virus as our other age groups," Paula Manel of PCHD said. "So, it's typically what we were kind of expecting, but we're hoping that those vaccine numbers increase as people are getting vaccinated."

Mandel says it's important to stress staying on top of proper hygiene as kids start heading back to school.

PCHD is also reminding people of the Test-To-Treat program where people older than 12 who have tested positive can get the oral COVID-19 treatment for free.



