Pima County extends its COVID-19 Test to Treat program

Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) —Pima County Health extended its COVID-19 Test to Treat program for one more month.

On June 23, the Pima County Health Department launched a new initiative with the Federal Emergency Management Program to provide free testing and treatments for the COVID-19 virus. Although the program was intended to only run for one-month, public demand pushed the project to run for an additional month.

“We still see a need in our community, and we’re happy to continue to make this free resource available,” said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “This treatment is one of the important tools we have to mitigate the potential serious impacts of COVID-19.”

According to the county, the program has provided over 700 patients with Paxlovid; an oral medication to be effective against COVID-19.

Individuals who met the eligibility requirements can receive the medication at no cost and with no insurance required.

People are potentially eligible for oral antiviral treatment after a positive test if:

  • They are 12 or older
  • Weigh at least 88 pounds
  • Have mild to moderate symptoms
  • Have a high risk of severe COVID-19 illness

Those who already have a positive test from home tests or from a testing site can call 520-724-7895 to determine eligibility for medication. They can also walk into the Health Department’s East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite B, for an evaluation for COVID-19 treatment, and to get tested, if needed.

The East Clinic location and the phone number will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Note that the opening on Monday, July 25, will be at 1 p.m. The Test to Treat program will not be staffed on weekends.

Test to Treat is also available at some health care providers in Pima County as part of a nationwide, federal initiative. The County’s program helps ensure that those who don’t have easy access to care, or can’t see their usual health care provider, can get the timely treatment they need after a COVID-19 infection.

For more information on COVID-19 treatment, go to pima.gov/covid19treatment.
 
For more information on where to get tested for COVID-19 in Pima County, go to pima.gov/covid19testing.