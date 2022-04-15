Pima County COVID-19 testing clinics adjust hours over holiday weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department is making some changes to a few of its testing sites this weekend.
According to the health department, the site at Paradigm 6009 on Grant Road, the Tucson International Airport and the Abrams Public Health Center will all be closed
on Sunday, April 17th.
The sites are expected to be back open on Monday.
