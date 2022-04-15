 Skip to main content
Pima County COVID-19 testing clinics adjust hours over holiday weekend

Covid-19

FILE - Nurse holding antigen Covid test on Nov. 27, 2021. 

 Nenad Stojkovic / CC BY 2.0

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department is making some changes to a few of its testing sites this weekend.

According to the health department, the site at Paradigm 6009 on Grant Road, the Tucson International Airport and the Abrams Public Health Center will all be closed

on Sunday, April 17th.

The sites are expected to be back open on Monday.

