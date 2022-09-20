Pima County Board of Supervisors end COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to end the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for county employees.
In October 2021, the board approved a vaccine mandate that required employees who worked with vulnerable populations to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1, 2022. Those who didn’t comply faced disciplinary action or termination.
At the time, the county offered its employees a one-time payment of $300 and a three-day leave if they got vaccinated.
In an effort to get more employees boosted against the virus, the board approved a two-day paid leave for vaccinated employees Tuesday.
The new changes are expected to take effect Sept. 24.
In addition to doing away with the COVID-19 mandate, the health insurance surcharge for unvaccinated county employees will also be eliminated.