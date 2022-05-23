 Skip to main content
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has tested positive for COVID-19, officials with Pima County Attorney's Office confirmed Monday.

On Monday, PCAO announced to the public that Conover has contracted COVID-19, in the interest of transparency.

According to a spokesperson of the office, Conover said that "we all must recognize that the pandemic is not behind us and we all are vulnerable and should take precautions."

 The latest data, updated on May 18, Pima County has seen 256,778 cases of COVID-19, with 3,854 contractions resulting in death.

The county showed new COVID-19 1,090 during the time period of May 11-18.

More than 1.9 vaccine doses have been administered in Pima County, resulting in 76.4 percent of residents vaccinated.

For more information, visit azdhs.gov.

