Novavax COVID-19 vaccine now available at Pima County health clinics

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available at Pima County Health Department clinics and mobile vaccination units.
Those 18 and older are eligible for the Novavax vaccine, which is approved as a primary series of two doses, three weeks apart, for those who have not yet received any other COVID-19 vaccines. Novavax is not yet authorized as a booster for people who have been vaccinated with doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
For more information, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine.
Also check for locations and appointments at vaccines.gov or the Arizona Department of Health Services.