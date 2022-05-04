Local eighth graders recognized for outstanding work in, out of classroom

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some local students are being honored for their work both in and outside the classroom.
The Casas Adobes Rotary Club recognized eighth graders from several local schools.
They were selected for their civic engagement, leadership and academic success.
The organization also gave out scholarships to several high school seniors who were previously honored when they were eighth graders.
"Makes me feel terrific, makes me feel wonderful," Doug Woodard of Casas Adobes Rotary Club said. "This is what we should be doing to encourage young people to get involved with others and that's what we try to do."
The rotary club has been holding this celebration for the past 32 years.