 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Humane Borders plans to provide aid after Title 42 is lifted Thursday

  • 0
Asylum officers, Secret Service agents and troops have surged toward border with Title 42's expiration hours away

Migrants try to get to the US through the Rio Grande, which is reinforced with a barbed-wire fence, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, on Wednesday.

 Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Humane Borders say they are prepared to provide humanitarian aid after Title 42 expires.

Humane Borders is a Tucson-based non-profit organization founded in 2000. They work with Pima County, The City of Tucson, and volunteers to provide drinking water on both sides of the border.

Humane Borders says they maintain several dozen permitted water stations.

“Our focus is providing humanitarian assistance, and we are ready for whatever the lifting of title 42 brings,” said Dora Rodriguez, board chair for Humane Borders.