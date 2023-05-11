Humane Borders plans to provide aid after Title 42 is lifted Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Humane Borders say they are prepared to provide humanitarian aid after Title 42 expires.

Humane Borders is a Tucson-based non-profit organization founded in 2000. They work with Pima County, The City of Tucson, and volunteers to provide drinking water on both sides of the border.

Humane Borders says they maintain several dozen permitted water stations.

“Our focus is providing humanitarian assistance, and we are ready for whatever the lifting of title 42 brings,” said Dora Rodriguez, board chair for Humane Borders.