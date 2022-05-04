El Rio Health opens 36,000-square-foot medical center at Grant, Dodge roads

TUCSON (KVOA) - El Rio Health opened a new 36,000-square-foot medical center in midtown on Tuesday.
The new center, located at the intersection of Grant and Dodge roads, will offer primary care and behavioral health services for that area. The facility has a laboratory, radiology department, pharmacy and transgender care, and health and wellness programs.
"This El Rio health center is our 13th location," El Rio CEO Nancy Johnson said. "We have over 120 employees working here, and once again women's care, adult care, dental care behavioral health all available for a community. We anticipate taking care of we anticipate taken care of another three to four thousand patients here."
The Grant Health Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In-person visits are done by appointment and they are also offering tele-health appointments.
