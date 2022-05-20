Ducey calls ruling to keep COVID asylum policy in place 'right decision'

TUCSON (KVOA) — Local leaders voiced their thoughts with the community on Title 42 after a federal judge ruled Friday to keep the Trump-era pandemic restriction on the U.S.-Mexico border in place.

Back on April 4, Arizona, Louisiana, Missouri and 18 other states filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Joe Biden in order to prevent the end of Title 42 - the public health rule implemented in March 2020 that allows government officials to turn away many asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

As the public health rule prevented more than 2 million illegal crossing across the southern border, the Biden administration was originally set to lift the order when it was scheduled to expire on May 23.

The lawsuit, which is seeking a preliminary injunction that would block Biden from lifting the order completely, was granted a temporary restraining order in April, preventing the Biden administration from begin measures from transitioning away from the public health rule.

After being prevented from phasing out Title 42 in preparation of its expiration, a federal judge completely blocked the Biden administration's plan to lift the restrictions on Friday.

In response, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey took to Twitter to voice his support of the federal judge's decision.

"This is the right decision," the governor said. "The federal court stepped in to protect our nation when the Biden administration failed to do so."

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who was among the 20 other Republican attorneys general who filed the initial lawsuit, claimed the ruling was a "a significant win for the rule of law and for the safety of our communities."

"Great win for the rule of law today (Friday)," Brnovich said in a Tweet. "Title 42 is upheld by a federal judge. Our office will continue to do everything in our power to push back against the lawlessness of the Biden Administration."

Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, previously voiced against Biden from phasing out Title 42.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.