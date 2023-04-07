 Skip to main content
Commemorate loved ones that have passed due to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
name tiles
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Local artist Alex! Jimenez and potter Paloma Jaqueline will be constructing a large memorial to those who have died from COVID-19 in the southside of Tucson.

They are asking the community to create clay tiles in memory of a loved one who has passed or to submit the name of their loved one for inclusion on a name tile. These tiles will be gathered and assembled into a final public display in June of 2023.

There are four ways to participate:

  1. Submit a name through the website and the artists will include the name of your loved one on a name tile.
  2. Stamp the name of your loved one onto a name tile that will be installed on the mural. (15 - 30 min)
  3. Make a unique clay piece to honor someone you lost that will be installed on the mural. (45 minutes - 2 hours)
  4. Volunteer and work with the artists throughout the duration of the project, you will be able to stop by during drop-in hours and help with the production of tiles.

Drop-in Studio Workshop

You can make a tile piece on your own time at Quincy Douglas Recreation Center, 1575 E. 36th St. Tucson AZ 85713 in the Arts and Crafts Room Weekly:

March 28th – May 12th

  • Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Wednesdays 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Weekend Group Workshops

Here is where you can make a tile piece alongside other participants:

  • Saturday April 15th 2:30pm -5pm (Quincie Douglas Center 1575 E. 36th St. Tucson AZ 85713 in the Arts and Crafts Room)
  • Sunday, April 30, 10 am - 12 p.m. (Wakefield Middle School 101 W 44th St, Tucson, AZ 85713)
  • Sunday, May 7, 10 am - 12 p.m. (Location TBA)
Learn more at www.inmemoryofproject.com

