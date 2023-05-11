 Skip to main content
Cochise County Special Election Day reminder

By Meleny Gradillas

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The five election drop boxes across the county will close at 5:00pm on May 15, the day before the Special Election.

Voters who wish to drop off their ballots on Election Day, or who need to request a replacement ballot can do so at three locations on May 16, which will be open from 6 am – 7 p.m.

Download PDF Cochise County Jail Tax Pamphlet

Bisbee | Cochise County Recorder’s Office

1415 Melody Lane - Building B, Bisbee, Arizona 85603

Sierra Vista | Cochise County Regional Service Center

4001 Foothills Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635

Willcox | Cochise County Regional Service Center

450 S. Haskell Avenue, Willcox, Arizona 85643

