Arizona AG Brnovich files lawsuit against City of Tucson over mandatory Covid-19 vaccination requirements

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is suing the City of Tucson, his office announced Tuesday.
According to Brnovich, the civil rights lawsuit against the City of Tucson is over its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination requirements.
The Attorney General claims the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees, who requested religious accommodations, or disability-based medical exemptions to the city's vaccine mandate.
In August 2021, Tucson approved an ordinance that implemented a vaccine mandate for its employees. Employees had to be vaccinated by December 2021 or they would face termination. Brnovich initially gave the city 30 days to rescind the order.
Read the copy of AGO civil rights lawsuit here.