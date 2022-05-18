 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A VERY HIGH
TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER INDEX FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153,
154, AND MOST OF 150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17 percent
mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

A third of US should be considering masks, officials say

  • 0
President Joe Biden putting on mask
Fox Business / YouTube

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States — and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking. Increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are putting more of the country under guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for masking and other infection precautions. Right now, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk — mostly in the Northeast and Midwest. Officials said Wednesday those are areas where people should already be considering wearing masks indoors — but Americans elsewhere should also take notice.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Recommended for you