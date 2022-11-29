8 Arizona counties, including Pima, report high COVID-19 community levels

TUCSON (KVOA) — Eight Arizona counties, including Pima County, have high COVID-19 community levels, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday.
In a news release, the health department recommended for the public to mask up in indoor settings.
The other counties with high COVID-19 community levels are Apache, Cochise, Gila, Greenlee, La Paz, Navajo, and Yuma.
All other counties, including Maricopa, have medium community levels.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and seasonal influenza also are active in Arizona, ADHS said.
For more information or resources, visit azhealth.gov/Masks and azhealth.gov/FindVaccine.