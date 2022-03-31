 Skip to main content
2nd COVID-19 booster doses available at Pima County locations

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department is now offering second booster doses at several of its locations.

The shots are available to people 50 and older and those who are immuno-compromised who got their first booster at least four months ago.

You can get your booster at any of these four locations.

  • Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. County Club Rd.
  • Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court
  • North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave.
  • East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd.

Check pima.gov/covid19vaccines for hours of operation and multiple mobile clinics each week that offer all the vaccines for ages 5 and up, as well as the boosters.