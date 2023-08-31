Convicted Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland wants a second chance

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 446 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount
Lemmon/Summerhaven, or 10 miles southeast of Catalina, moving west
at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Catalina, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon
Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 441 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. The Arivaca Altar Basin gauge has measured
0.87" of rain in 30 minutes. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Cedar Creek, Arivaca Creek, Yellow Jacket Wash, Guijas Wash,
Las and Fraguita Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Arivaca.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MST
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES...

At 437 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arivaca, or 19
miles west of Tubac, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Arivaca, Newfield, Sasabe and Arivaca Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 433 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near San Isidro,
or 16 miles northeast of Sells, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
San Isidro, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil
Nakya and Rincon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM MST this afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding (rapid rises).|
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be
capable of producing areas of dense blowing dust, reducing
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Thunderstorms will produce strong thunderstorm outflow
winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon and
evening...with a potential for Haboob formation between Tucson
and Phoenix. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly
reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible, especially along
Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix and Highway 86 west of
Tucson. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will likely
suspend dust into the air that people and animals breathe.
Individuals with heart disease and respiratory sensitivities may
want to reduce their level of exertion to limit the dust they
breathe into their lungs...especially if they are near dust-
prone locations. Those most at risk may feel better if they
avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows and doors closed
to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

Convicted Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland wants a second chance

Convicted Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland wants a second chance

Billy McFarland, who went to prison for orchestrating one of the biggest music festival failures in history, wants you to trust him this time.

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) -- Billy McFarland, who went to prison for orchestrating one of the biggest music festival failures in history, wants you to trust him this time.

In April, about seven months after he was released from his prison sentence on a fraud conviction over the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival, McFarland announced he wanted to do it all again with Fyre Festival 2.

Never mind that there really was never a Fyre Festival 1, which failed to deliver the promised top-tier music performances and food in an exotic locale.

McFarland told CBS 2's Brad Edwards things would be different this time. He said he would partner with "one of the biggest festival companies in the U.S." to handle logistics and support.

He wouldn't name the company. That announcement will come in the fall, he said.

He told Edwards that he would only focus on hyping the event, not the logistics.

"If anybody sees me trying to install a bathroom, please run away fast because things have definitely gone wrong," McFarland said.

He has a bit of a unique marketing strategy, too.

"My job is to create this turbulence where you are not sure if I am going to crash or land, but you will all have a front-row seat, and you won't get hurt along the way," McFarland said.

"I think if I can tell that story, we can create Fyre Festival 2 and make it a cultural moment as well.

"We are embracing the controversy and the turbulence."

He said the initial presale of 100 tickets sold out quickly. And, to prove it, at CBS 2's request, he showed Edwards a screenshot of an escrow account with about $45,000 in ticket revenue.

"Sure, why not," McFarland said when asked to provide the proof. "You'll get the exclusive."

Ticket prices will increase in future sales. McFarland said it would cost millions to pull off the event, which is planned for some time at the end of 2024 and someplace in the Caribbean.

As for the concert lineup, that's to be determined. It will be a "mix of artists across all genres," McFarland said.

He said he feels "the snakes trying to strangle me" but also the support of others. He claimed people who "lost his phone number" after his conviction started calling him back.

The original festival was promoted as an ultra-luxurious event and "the cultural experience of the decade."

It was supposed to occur over two spring 2017 weekends on the Bahamian island of Exuma.

Customers who paid $1,200 to over $100,000 hoping to see Blink-182 and the hip-hop act Migos arrived to learn musical acts were canceled. Their luxury accommodations and gourmet food consisted of leaky white tents and soggy cheese sandwiches.

"I was definitely served the infamous cheese sandwich in jail a few times. So l lost some weight from that. Got a taste of my own medicine," McFarland said.

McFarland admitted to defrauding investors of $26 million in the 2017 Fyre Festival and over $100,000 in a fraudulent ticket-selling scheme after his arrest in the scam.

"The defendant is a serial fraudster," Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said at sentencing. She said that the Fyre Festival was "not a good idea gone bad" as McFarland sometimes has wanted to portray it.

"Mr. McFarland is a fraudster and not simply a misguided young man," Buchwald said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

