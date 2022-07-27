Reporter – Megan Spector

Megan Spector is the morning multimedia journalist for News 4 Tucson.
Megan spent the last four years in New Orleans at Tulane University. She graduated in May of 2022 with a major in Communications and minors in both Business Management and Film Studies.
During her time in New Orleans she interned with WGNO ABC News.
Born and raised in Southern California, Megan is excited to be back out West and in a great city like Tucson!
Please feel free to send her story ideas, news tips, or anything fun to check out in the city. You can email Megan at mspector@kvoa.com and/or follow her on Twitter.