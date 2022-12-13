Reporter – Gabrielle Parish

Gabrielle Parish was born in Los Angeles, California. She grew up in a suburb area called Rancho Cucamonga, California.
After graduating from Etiwanda High School, Gabrielle went to Mt. San Antonio Community College. There, she became a two-time State Champion in women's basketball. She then received a scholarship to attend Mercy College in New York and graduated in Media Journalism. After, she got her first start as a news/sports reporter at Bronxnet TV.
While covering stories in the Bronx, Gabrielle continued her education at Fordham University to receive a Masters of Science Degree in Public Media.
Gabrielle then proceeded to work at ESPN 97.5 in Houston, Texas as a radio producer intern. She also hosted her own sports show on the airwaves of KPFT 90.1.
Now, Gabrielle is thrilled to be back on the West Coast covering local news.