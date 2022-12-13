 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected in some
outlying locations.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday, then again
Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Reporter – Gabrielle Parish

Reporter – Gabrielle Parish

Gabrielle Parish

Gabrielle Parish was born in Los Angeles, California. She grew up in a suburb area called Rancho Cucamonga, California.

After graduating from Etiwanda High School, Gabrielle went to Mt. San Antonio Community College. There, she became a two-time State Champion in women's basketball. She then received a scholarship to attend Mercy College in New York and graduated in Media Journalism. After, she got her first start as a news/sports reporter at Bronxnet TV.

While covering stories in the Bronx, Gabrielle continued her education at Fordham University to receive a Masters of Science Degree in Public Media.

Gabrielle then proceeded to work at ESPN 97.5 in Houston, Texas as a radio producer intern. She also hosted her own sports show on the airwaves of KPFT 90.1.

Now, Gabrielle is thrilled to be back on the West Coast covering local news. If you have a story idea, feel free to email her at gparish@kvoa.com. You can also stay connected to Gabrielle through Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

