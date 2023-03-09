Anchor- Zoe Zandora

Zoe Zandora is our Weekend Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist. She has worked coast to coast across various platforms in both radio and television. From Country Music DJ in California to Anchor/News Director in Massachusetts, to News Anchor/Reporter in Montana, and most recently Lifestyle Host. Through her journey, Zoe has covered breaking news, investigative reporting, community events and long-form storytelling. Zoe has developed extraordinary connections with people and the communities they live in.
In her free time, Zoe enjoys simple things in life, like teeing up for a round of golf, trying new recipes in the kitchen, or curling up on the couch with a good book.
With family living in the area and a love for the outdoors, Zoe is excited to be part of our team in Tucson and is eager to share Southern Arizona with you!
Got a story idea? Email her at zzandora@kvoa.com.