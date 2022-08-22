Anchor - Monica Garcia

The love of storytelling started for Monica at a very young age. While other kids were playing four square during recess, she was telling ghost stories to her fellow second grade classmates. The need to provoke emotion and move people with stories continues today.
Monica anchors News 4 Tucson alongside Sean Mooney at 4, 6 and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Her path to Arizona started in our nation’s capital at the NBC affiliate WRC-TV. There she worked as a production assistant and writer. In 2008, she helped field produce Pope Benedict XVI's first visit to Washington, D.C.
Since then, some of the high-profile news she has covered, include the Orlando Nightclub Shooting, the Alligator attack at Disney World, Hurricane Irma in Florida and Hurricane Florence in North Carolina. During Hurricane Florence, Monica and her photographer were shooting video near downtown Lumberton, NC, in an area devastated by flooding when they heard a cry for help. That’s when they spotted a man waving a t-shirt in the air. They called rescue crews who were loading up for the day and helped facilitate the rescue of three men, who stranded in their home. Monica also spent the days following California’s Camp Fire speaking and telling the stories of residents of Paradise seeking refuge at evacuation shelters.
In 2014, Monica fell in love with the beauty of the desert as a Morning Reporter at News 4 Tucson. She also met her husband in Arizona.
As a proud graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso, Monica is no stranger to the Southwest. She attended an international high school in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, where she learned to speak Spanish.
Before moving to sunny Arizona, she worked as a reporter in San Diego and as a weekend anchor in Jacksonville, Florida.
When she’s not on TV, you'll find her exploring all the amazing food and culture of the desert. She’s currently on a quest to try every Mexican restaurant.
Got a story idea? Email her at mgarcia@kvoa.com.