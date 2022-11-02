YMCA Southern Arizona to provide free meals following USDA sponsorship

TUCSON (KVOA) – The YMCA of Southern Arizona announced its sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program and will be providing free meals for qualified participants.
Administered by the Arizona Department of Education, Community Nutrition Programs, free meals will be made available to enrolled individuals without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
Household income will determine the amount of money institutions will be reimbursed to provide meals.
For more information, please visit the YMCA website.