Windy weather prompts red flag warning

TUCSON (KVOA) - A windy start to the work week as a Red Flag Warning blows into town. Wind gusts of 45+ miles per hour could start as early as 11am. Low humidity and low dew point temperatures are contributing to the red flag warning which is issued to alert residents to a higher danger of wildfires, in the event a spark catches dry brush.
A much dryer air mass behind the winds will drop Tuesday's high temperatures by 20 degrees. Tuesday night local temperatures could approach record lows across southern Arizona.
Our weather will slowly warm back up as the week progresses with a high near 90 on Easter Sunday.
- Monday: Sunny, warm and windy. High: 81°
- Monday night: Clear and cool. Low: 40°
- Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 59°
