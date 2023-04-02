 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR
OLDER FUELS...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. This
replaces the Fire Weather Watch.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast
portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet
from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New Mexico
line.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Higher gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility for motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Windy weather prompts red flag warning

wind1

TUCSON (KVOA) - A windy start to the work week as a Red Flag Warning blows into town. Wind gusts of 45+ miles per hour could start as early as 11am. Low humidity and low dew point temperatures are contributing to the red flag warning which is issued to alert residents to a higher danger of wildfires, in the event a spark catches dry brush.

A much dryer air mass behind the winds will drop Tuesday's high temperatures by 20 degrees. Tuesday night local temperatures could approach record lows across southern Arizona.

Sally Shamrell with the Monday weather

Our weather will slowly warm back up as the week progresses with a high near 90 on Easter Sunday.

  • Monday: Sunny, warm and windy. High: 81°
  • Monday night: Clear and cool. Low: 40°
  • Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 59°

Weather Anchor

Weather Anchor

After growing up in Bisbee and graduating from the University of Arizona, my first weather shift at News 4 Tucson was 20+ years ago. I'm so happy to be back in the Old Pueblo! 

