...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 108 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

What to do in case of power outage in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson is hitting those triple digits daily. Can you imagine losing electricity during really hot temperatures? It's a scary thing to think about.

Our state is no stranger to these power outages. It's scary because it also means no air conditioning. News 4 Tucson has everything you need to know in case something like this happens.

Food will stay cold in the fridge for 4 hours and longer in the freezer if the doors are kept closed. Unplug all necessary equipment and appliances. Flip off light switches.

Wait at least 5 minutes after power is restored to turn things back on.

One woman spoke about how the power lines outside her house went down after a car crash.

"I heard like a pop really loud, and I'm like wow, and then I looked out the living room window, and then I saw the cables and I followed the cables up to the pole right here, all of a sudden the generator blew up."

Extremely hot days are still ahead of us. So make sure you are prepared in advance so you can be safe when there is no power.

