What to do in case of power outage in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson is hitting those triple digits daily. Can you imagine losing electricity during really hot temperatures? It's a scary thing to think about.
Our state is no stranger to these power outages. It's scary because it also means no air conditioning. News 4 Tucson has everything you need to know in case something like this happens.
Food will stay cold in the fridge for 4 hours and longer in the freezer if the doors are kept closed. Unplug all necessary equipment and appliances. Flip off light switches.
Wait at least 5 minutes after power is restored to turn things back on.
One woman spoke about how the power lines outside her house went down after a car crash.
"I heard like a pop really loud, and I'm like wow, and then I looked out the living room window, and then I saw the cables and I followed the cables up to the pole right here, all of a sudden the generator blew up."
Extremely hot days are still ahead of us. So make sure you are prepared in advance so you can be safe when there is no power.
