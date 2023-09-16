Unsheltered street releases loom in Pima County as migrant shelters near critical capacity

TUCSON -- (KVOA) Migrant shelters and hotels used to temporarily house asylum seekers in Pima County and the City of Tucson are nearing capacity Saturday night.
Pima County officials warn unsheltered street releases could happen in the community as early as Sunday.
"We are running pretty close to the point where we're going to run out of room and we're very worried about having unsheltered releases in Pima County," the county's Communications Director Mark Evans told News 4 Tucson.
Pima County, the City of Tucson, and the interfaith community including Catholic Community Services work together as partners overseeing temporary migrant and asylum seeker housing in Southern Arizona.
The partnership dates back to 2019.
Currently, there is very little shelter space left across Pima County as officials and dedicated, hard-working volunteers have tried to keep unsheltered releases out of the equation.
"That is what we have been desperately trying to avoid and have successfully avoided for the four years the county and the city have been involved in this," Evans said. "There has been no one who has had to spend the night on the street in Tucson because we had no room for them."
Evans now tells News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink the stress and strain on the system is almost too much to handle.
This past week, hundreds of migrants got dropped off daily at Casa Alitas, the main migrant facility and processing center in Tucson.
Evans knows the system is taxed.
"Where we're concerned is, we've gone above 1,000 now and we have stayed above 1,000 a day for the last four or five days and the system is getting stressed to the breaking point," Evans said.
Earlier this week, News 4 Tucson learned Cochise and Santa Cruz counties began doing street releases.
Evans says if and when the same happens in Pima County, there will be a priority system as to who gets a shelter bed and who gets released into the community.
"We don't want to release people who have medical frailties," Evans said. "We wouldn't want to release people who might have disabilities, we don't want to release families who have very young children. We will continue to have shelter availability, it's just that we have too many people. The people who will get the available shelter beds will be based on a priority system. So, the people who will get released will be one, people who we've been able to identify have the financial means and the English skills to move on on their own. From there, it would probably be sinlge-adult males."
Evans wants the public to understand this looming crisis is not at the feet of local governments.
"That is not a failure of local policy, local governments," Evans said. "This has been a hidden crisis for four years. The reason there has not been humanitarian crises every single day occurring in our community is because of the success of local policy. We're one of the only border communities who has avoided street releases or unsheltered releases along the entire border for the past four years. That is something that we're very proud of. It has been absolutely the right thing to do. It will be a failure of federal immigration policy and law. The only way this gets resolved is for the Congress and the president to come together and solve the immigration rules and laws and policies of this nation."