University of Arizona Professor answers growing concerns over A.I taking over jobs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - It's a scary thought to think about. Will A.I. take over your job?
Goldman Sacs says generative A.I. could have a global impact affecting some 300 million jobs.
"It's horrible I think that machines are taking over people's jobs," said one Tucson resident.
From Chat GPT to A.I. taking your order at restaurants, there are growing signs that A.I. is already disrupting the global workforce.
News 4 spoke with Professor Marvin Slepian at the University of Arizona in medicine and biomedical engineering to get the answer to your concerns.
He says not so fast.
"Humans invented A.I. and therefore we have to be the masters of this and it's not going to instantly replace everything that we do & as long as we maintain that attitude I think moving forward for everybody particularly students who are in school thinking about new jobs that type of attitude will allow A.I. to be a supplement," said Slepian.
Jobs that require a lot of physical work are for example less likely to be significantly affected.
