* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

University of Arizona alumnus reacts on student loan debt relief program being killed by Supreme Court

  • Updated
  • 0
University of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One local student loan borrower is sounding off on the Supreme Court killing President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan. The reality of it is starting to set in for Grace Fell an Alumnus of the University of Arizona.
 
President Biden finds this ruling disappointing, and so do the millions of people across the country who were counting on some debt relief. 
 
The long-delayed proposal will not go into effect. The program would have allowed eligible borrowers to cancel up to $20,000 in student loans. 
 
Around 43 million Americans would have been eligible to participate. 
28-year-old Grace Fell graduated from the University of Arizona and was  counting on this debt relief. She told News 4 how sad she was when she heard about the Supreme Court's decision. 
 
"The person that told me was my dad so he called me, he told me the drama of it and it was hitting me personally as well, so I cried about it, I shed tears, it was kind of devastating," said Fell. 
 
The student loan repayment process is set to start again at the end of August. It was paused during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

