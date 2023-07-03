University of Arizona alumnus reacts on student loan debt relief program being killed by Supreme Court

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One local student loan borrower is sounding off on the Supreme Court killing President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan. The reality of it is starting to set in for Grace Fell an Alumnus of the University of Arizona.
President Biden finds this ruling disappointing, and so do the millions of people across the country who were counting on some debt relief.
The long-delayed proposal will not go into effect. The program would have allowed eligible borrowers to cancel up to $20,000 in student loans.
Around 43 million Americans would have been eligible to participate.
28-year-old Grace Fell graduated from the University of Arizona and was counting on this debt relief. She told News 4 how sad she was when she heard about the Supreme Court's decision.
"The person that told me was my dad so he called me, he told me the drama of it and it was hitting me personally as well, so I cried about it, I shed tears, it was kind of devastating," said Fell.
The student loan repayment process is set to start again at the end of August. It was paused during the Covid-19 Pandemic.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE