Universal vouchers one signature away from being law

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Governor, Doug Ducey is expected to sign into law the country's largest school voucher program after the state legislature passed the legislation nearly 10 days ago.
Proponents tout school choice and parental control, while critics of vouchers say it's an effort to kill the public school system.
In 2018, Arizona voters rejected, by a two to one margin, an effort to expand the school voucher program, called the Empowerment Scholarship Program, or ESA.
But now the universal voucher program is one signature away from being law.
"We're watching the wholesale destruction of our public schools right in front of our eyes as they pass universal vouchers," said Beth Lewis, teacher and Director of Save our Schools Arizona.
Governor Doug Ducey said he will sign the legislation, making it the only universal voucher program in the United States.
Under the law, all 1.1 million students in the state will be eligible for a $7,000 voucher to use at private schools or alternate education. Matt Beienburg, Director of Education Policy at the Goldwater Institute said it's a victory for all students in the state.
"This legislation makes it so that every student in Arizona is eligible for the ESA program. So it treats every kid in Arizona, gives them the same opportunities." he said.
But critics tell News 4 Tucson it comes at a cost.
Save Our Schools Arizona estimates the ESA program will cost public education 1-billion dollars a year. Lewis explained, "If a student in our school decides to take a voucher, that's $7,000, that's our paper budget for the year."
Governor Ducey increased the 2023 education budget, but Arizona still lags in school spending. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Arizona spent $8,785 per pupil in the 2020 fiscal year.. that's 48th in the nation, ahead of Utah and Idaho.
But Beienburg says where the money comes from doesn't matter.
"When it comes to a student's education what matters isn't what bucket of money is funding that kids, its is that money getting in the hands of that child and helping support their education," he said.
"On the surface that sounds really lovely but the actual underbelly of that is it may create more segregation," said Margaret Chaney, President of the Tucson Education Association.
Educators say private schools are not obligated to accept everyone who applies, like public schools. The Supreme Court recently ruled public money can be used for private education. However, the two Maine private schools involved in the case ended up turning down the funds, because the state law forbids schools who take public funds from discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.
And then there's the issue of accountability.
"There's nothing in the bill that allows tax payers to know how their money is being used," Lewis said.
Democratic lawmakers tried, unsuccessfully, to amend the law to include academic standards testing, fingerprint clearance of employees and to keep demographics records.
A report on Public Schooling in America , from the Network for Public Education ranked Arizona 50th in its commitment to public education.
"How long is this going to continue, until you just completely shut all of the doors of every public school," Chaney asked.
Save our Schools Arizona is looking at all options, including a referendum, ballot initiative and litigation. They are expected to make an announcement this week.