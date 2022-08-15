UA returns to in-person classes next week

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona returns to in-person classes August 22nd.
School officials say the university begins this academic year on better footing than previous two years, despite Pima County's high Covid-19 transmission rate.
"Our population is now more immunized , more people have been exposed so we have a greater degree of protection. So we're trying to back off some of the more onerous things we had to do to protect the population," said Dr. Richard Carmona. Carmona is the 17th Surgeon General of the U.S. and serves on the re-entry Covid task force.
Masks are optional and available throughout campus. Covid vaccines and tests are also available.
But school officials warn the pandemic is not over. "I want to emphasize that, not even close to being over," Robbins said.
Monkey Pox poses a new threat on campus this year. Robbins said campus health has tests for the disease and that campus health officials are working on treatment and vaccination options with the Pima County Health Department.
School officials urge students and staff to get vaccinated and test for Covid-19 before returning to campus.
Robbins says the message is one of cautious optimism. "We're going to start back this semester with a lot of excitement about people coming back to the University campus, having classes in person, going to sporting events, musical events plays still having a good time But still have to remember please be cautious"