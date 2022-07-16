Tucson's crisis response system is gold standard in mental health care

TUCSON (KVOA) - The National Suicide Hotline officially changed it's number Saturday. Callers now dial 988 instead of the ten digit number if they are in a mental health crisis.
Mental health experts hope 988 will transform mental health policy and erase the stigma associated with it.
And while new number is getting a lot of attention right now, Tucson's hotline and crisis response system has been considered the gold standard for mental health care for awhile.
"When we talk about wanting to build a crisis response system that's comparable to that which you have for medical emergencies, the Arizona model is being looked at for a national model for that," said Dr. Margie Balfour, Chief of Quality and Clinical Innovation at Connections Health Solutions.
Over the past 20-years, the state's Medicaid program, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, or AHCCCS, has created a system which provides crisis care for everyone, regardless of insurance.
"Everyone's entitled to that first 24 hours of crisis care and that starts with a phone call," Dr. Balfour said. Arizona Complete health runs the crisis line. Balfour said 80% of calls are resolved on the phone. Mobile teams, more than a dozen in Pima County, dispatch to help people needing additional care. "They come out to your home or wherever that person is and they are able to resolve about 70% of those crisis," Balfour said.
Callers needing immediate care are taken to the Crisis Response Center, or CRC. The center also makes it easier for law enforcement officers to take people to treatment instead of jail.
"They know that we can't arrest our way out of the substance abuse problems that we're seeing out there, the homelessness problems that we're seeing," said Sergeant Jason Winsky. Winsky supervises the mental health team with the Tucson Police Department.
Tucson is unique in how closely law enforcement works with the CRC. Both the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have mental health response teams.
Winsky said 100 % of Tucson Police officers have eight hours of mental health training. Nearly 60% have the 40 hour Crisis Intervention Training. "A lot of our training across the county, not just in Tucson, is to recognize the signs and symptoms of when someone is having a mental health or substance abuse crisis," Winsky said.
According to Balfour, research also shows there are fewer arrests and more diversions when law enforcement officers have access to mental health care systems. The CRC has a "no wrong door policy" and takes everyone. Their goal is to make it as easy as possible for officers to bring people to the center, and usually get the officers out in less than 10 minutes.
In 2020, officers brought six thousand people to the CRC for treatment. Annually, the CRC sees 12,000 adults and 2400 children.
And with the spotlight on mental health, Balfour has big dreams. "I really want to see that the entire nation, and states and local communities see mental health care as an essential service just like we see police, and fire and EMS as an essential service," she said. Arizona Complete Health runs the Crisis Response Center . Click here for more information. The number to access the Tucson hotline is 520-622-6000.