Tucson Water to host hiring event March 4

TUCSON (KVOA) – Tucson Water is inviting the community to attend a one-day hiring event, set to take place on March 4.
The event will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Tucson Water’s Administrative Office, located at 310 W. Alameda St.
Tucson Water is seeking to fill their Utility Account Relations Specialist position and are looking for ‘quality’ employees who are “ambitious, self-driven, energetic, and genuine to become part of Tucson Water’s workforce.”
“When you work for Tucson Water, you join an organization devoted to providing the best service to customers and the Tucson community. Starting a career at Tucson Water is a great way to grow professionally and into a career that can last a lifetime!” said Silvia Amparano, Deputy Director of Tucson Water.
Those interested in attending are asked to bring a resume and to dress for success.
Click here for more information on the Utility Account Relations Specialist position.