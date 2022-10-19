Tucson Water, Environmental Services propose fee increases

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Water and Tucson Environmental Services are proposing fee adjustments due to ‘increases in the cost of labor and materials.
Both departments are considered to be enterprise funds, meaning they’re self-sufficient and responsible for funding their own operations.
One of the fee adjustments that Tucson Water is proposing is an increase in the Central Arizona Project (CAP) charge. They’re also proposing a 5.5% increase for residential water usage for the next four years.
The increase would go into effect in July 2023. Rate increases would not affect low-income assistance.
Environmental Services is proposing an increase in residual rates; $3.25 per month for this year and $3 per month for next year. A 10% increase for commercial services is also being proposed.
According to Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik, “All of those proposed fee increases continue to put us at a level far below the commercial providers, and well below most of the peer cities in the region”.
Details and dates for public hearings concerning the fee increases are still being discussed.