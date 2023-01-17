 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The watch area has not had widespread sub-
freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for the last
couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the 40s. Given
that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes, plants and pets!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Tucson’s ‘Pets of Pima Parade’ to return Feb. 19

  • Updated
  • 0
Pets of Pima Parade 2023

TUCSON (KVOA) – Friends of Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is inviting the Tucson community to participate in the Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade, set to return on Feb. 19.

The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. on 3rd Avenue. The procession will then head down 4th Street before turning onto 4th Avenue. Click here for the parade route.

Residents can watch the parade from the sidewalk for free.

Those interested in signing up to participate in the parade must register their single pet on the Friends of PACC website, as well as raise $50 to donate to PACC. 

There are also different packages available for those interested in representing an organization or for those who want to bring more than just one pet. Details can be found here.

For more details, please visit the Friends of PACC website.

To learn more about Friends of PACC, please visit this link.

Tags

Recommended for you