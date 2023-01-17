Tucson’s ‘Pets of Pima Parade’ to return Feb. 19

TUCSON (KVOA) – Friends of Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is inviting the Tucson community to participate in the Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade, set to return on Feb. 19.
The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. on 3rd Avenue. The procession will then head down 4th Street before turning onto 4th Avenue. Click here for the parade route.
Residents can watch the parade from the sidewalk for free.
Those interested in signing up to participate in the parade must register their single pet on the Friends of PACC website, as well as raise $50 to donate to PACC.
There are also different packages available for those interested in representing an organization or for those who want to bring more than just one pet. Details can be found here.
For more details, please visit the Friends of PACC website.
To learn more about Friends of PACC, please visit this link.