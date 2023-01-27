Tucson’s newest ‘High School Battle of the Bands’ event applications now open

TUCSON (KVOA) – Tucson Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for Tucson’s newest event, the High School Battle of the Bands.
The High School Battle of the Bands begins at noon on March 26 at the Gene C. Reid Park DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, located at 800 South Concert Pl. It is free to attend.
It is also free to apply. Those interested in applying to be a part of the event must adhere to the following:
All genres are welcome (rock, hip-hop, pop, punk, r&b, banda, cumbia, electronic, ambient, jazz, experimental, etc).
The band must include at least 2 or more members.
The average age of band members must be 18 years of age or younger.
Must have a least (1) song recorded and available on one of the following platforms: Bandcamp, Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Youtube, Instagram, or Tiktok.
Selected applicants will be determined by Best Life Presents & City of Tucson Parks & Recreation staff.
Diversity of genre, wards, & neighborhoods will be strongly considered – we want the entire city to be represented.
If selected, applicants will perform a 15-minute set – or no more than 3 songs.
All performing Guitarists, Bassists, and Drummers would be required to use the provided backline amps and drum kit. All keyboardists, synthesists, and DJs will be required to plug their instruments in via a stereo ¼” DI.
The deadline to apply is by Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. Click here to apply.