Tucson’s annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at Reid Park returns Nov. 26-27

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation has announced the annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair will be returning to Tucson Nov. 26 and 27.
The fair will start at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. on both Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 at Gene C. Reid Park, located at 920 South Concert Pl.
Visitors are encouraged to use the Concert Place entrance from Country Club Road for free parking.
The Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair has become a Thanksgiving weekend tradition for many in the Tucson community for more than 40 years.
The fair is also the perfect place to get some holiday shopping done; multiple artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, jewelers, and more from all over the Southwest will have their wares on display for participants to browse and purchase.
Additionally, there will be local vendors with food and refreshments available for purchase.
For more information, please visit the Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair website.