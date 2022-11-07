Tucson’s 15th annual Family Festival in the Park returns Nov. 19

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department and Cigna have announced that the 15th annual Family Festival in the Park is returning on Nov. 19.
The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Gene C. Reid Park, located at 22nd Street and Country Club Road. Admission is free; however, participants are asked to bring non-perishable food donations to support the Community Foodbank of Southern Arizona.
There will be prizes, games, crafts, inflatables, and class demonstrations. Reid Park Zoo will have $1 admission from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center will also be hosting free swimming with an inflatable obstacle course from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to stop by the ‘Reid Park Reimagined’ planning team area to review the Reid Park Master Plan concept. The concept was developed over the past 6 months with feedback from the community.
The design team and Parks staff will be on hand for further explanation, to answer questions, and to get feedback from the community.
An online survey will be available from Nov. 19 until Dec. 19; residents can learn more about the project and give input on the future of the park.
For more information on the Reid Park Reimagined project, please visit this link.
To learn more about the Family Festival in the Park, please click here.