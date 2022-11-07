Tucson Resilient Together to host Climate Action Strategy Workshop Nov. 12

TUCSON (KVOA) – Tucson Resilient Together, Tucson’s climate action and adaptation plan, will be hosting a workshop on Nov. 12 to discuss strategies and plans to meet Tucson’s carbon neutrality goals in upcoming years.
The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 South Church Ave. The event will be held in the 200 Level Meeting Rooms.
Tucson Resilient Together was created after the City of Tucson declared a climate emergency in 2020, with the goal being climate neutrality across all city operations by 2030. The last workshop was held in May; a conversation was held between city leaders and the community on what a climate-resilient future looks like for all Tucsonans.
This will be Tucson Resilient Together’s final community workshop. The schedule is as follows:
8:30 - 9:00 a.m. | Doors Open: Light refreshments, mingling, settling in
9:00 - 9:15 a.m. | Opening: Welcome and introduction
9:15 - 9:35 a.m. | Context-Setting: Presentation from consultant team
9:35 - 11:55 a.m. | Workshop: Review and provide feedback on specific actions
11:55 - 12:00 p.m. | Closing: Statements and adjournment
It is recommended that those interested in attending park in Lot B off of Granada Avenue, between Cushing Street and Congress Street. The Tucson Convention Center is also accessible by the Sun Tran Bus and the Sun Link streetcar.
Facial masks are required upon entry to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
