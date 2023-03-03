Tucson Parks and Recreation to host virtual egg hunt ahead of 24th annual ‘EGGstravaganza’

TUCSON (KVOA) – Tucson Parks and Recreation is excited to announce a virtual egg hunt leading up to the 24th annual ‘EGGstravaganza’ egg hunt celebration.
The virtual egg hunt will start on March 10 and run until March 20, with as many as 500 ‘eggs’ scattered at 41 parks throughout Tucson.
Those interested in participating should get out to Tucson parks after March 10 and search for posted egg signs. Click here for a list of participating parks.
When you locate an egg sign, simply scan the QR code on the back, input some information about yourself and a picture (optional) and you’re all done. Each egg you find is an entry into the prize Easter basket drawing.
Winners will be contacted via phone number or email provided on the form submitted for scanning egg signs. There is no limit to the number of eggs you find.
For more information on EGGstravaganza 2023 and/or the virtual egg hunt, please visit this link.