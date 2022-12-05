Tucson Parks and Recreation’s ‘Santa’s Calling’ program returns

TUCSON (KVOA) – Tucson Parks and Recreation has announced the return of ‘Santa’s Calling’, a program in which children in the community can receive a call from Santa and his elves to “add some sparkle to the holiday season.”
Parents can sign up to receive a call from Santa and his elves for their children, aged 4-8 years old, on the Santa’s Calling website. The sign-up form must be filled out and submitted by Dec. 10.
All children who cannot be reached by phone or whose request form was received after the deadline of Dec. 10 will receive a letter in the mail.
Parents who have completed the sign-up form should be available by phone Dec. 13-15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to receive Santa’s call.
Parents can fill out the request form here.
For any questions, please email SantasCalling2022@tucsonaz.gov.