Tucson Parks and Recreation’s ‘Ready, Set, Rec!’ program wins two APRA awards

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce that its mobile recreation program, ‘Ready, Set, Rec!’, has received two Arizona Parks and Recreation Association (APRA) awards.
Tucson Parks and Recreation was nominated for Outstanding Program – Youth Enrichment and for Marketing and Communications. The awards were received by the department at the 72nd Annual APRA Awards Event on Nov. 8.
‘Ready, Set, Rec!’ began in February 2021 after the Parks and Recreation department was approved to use CARES Act funds to purchase six cargo vans, equipment, supplies, and more to get started.
The program was designed to ‘bring recreation into parks, while offering a diverse range of recreational amenities to ensure access, inclusion, and connectivity for all’.
According to Tucson Parks and Recreation, “the department had an impressive 8,068 youth and 2,743 adults who participated in 2021, which included 682 park visits. The participation numbers for 2022 have been even greater.”
‘Ready, Set, Rec!’ will continue touring parks in Tucson throughout November.
Please visit the Ready, Set, Rec! website to view the tour schedule.